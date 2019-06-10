Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Decreases Position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 687.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. 37.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UAA. ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Under Armour from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

Shares of UAA traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181,880. Under Armour Inc has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $26.03. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.78, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

