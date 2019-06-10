Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN)

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $72.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

“As a result of NWN raising more equity than we previously forecasted, we reduce our 2019 EPS to $2.38 (from $2.42), 2020 to $2.55 (from $2.59) and 2021 to $2.63 (from $2.65).”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.75.

NWN opened at $68.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $56.90 and a 1 year high of $71.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.35.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $285.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.06 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

In other Northwest Natural news, insider Lori L. Russell sold 3,500 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $226,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tod R. Hamachek sold 600 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $39,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth $126,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 757.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth $202,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 32.5% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 66,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

