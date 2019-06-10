Maverick Chain Price Down 4.4% This Week (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $668,712.00 and approximately $140,011.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00401548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.49 or 0.02363656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012703 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001547 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000397 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00154650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000843 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.