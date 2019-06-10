Matchpool Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Matchpool token can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Gatecoin, Upbit and Bittrex. In the last week, Matchpool has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Matchpool has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $26,074.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00397091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.52 or 0.02387073 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012682 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00154356 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000845 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Matchpool Profile

Matchpool’s launch date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Upbit, Bittrex, Gatecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

