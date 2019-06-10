Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Director Laree E. Perez Sells 824 Shares

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Director Laree E. Perez sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $191,003.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MLM stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.52. The stock had a trading volume of 510,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.75 and a 1-year high of $232.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.39. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $938.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.22 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 472.7% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 397.4% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/martin-marietta-materials-inc-nysemlm-director-laree-e-perez-sells-824-shares.html.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.