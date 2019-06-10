Marathon Oil Co. Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Marathon Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $13.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.30. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 93,278,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,171,512,000 after acquiring an additional 935,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,239,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,190,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,945 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 3.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,062,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $719,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,155 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 65.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,677,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,550,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $209,741,000 after acquiring an additional 624,898 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

