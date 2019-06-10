Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Shares Bought by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,752 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of M. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,205,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,675,000 after buying an additional 2,133,597 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 52,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,197,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,576,000 after buying an additional 411,455 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,594,000 after buying an additional 18,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

M has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Macy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.58.

In related news, Director Deirdre P. Connelly sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,289.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Jeffrey Gennette bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.96 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 102,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,449. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $432,950 and sold 16,921 shares worth $421,238. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:M traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.56. 313,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,533,162. Macy’s Inc has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Macy’s had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/macys-inc-nysem-shares-bought-by-gagnon-securities-llc.html.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.