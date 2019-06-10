Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LOGI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $37.82 on Friday. Logitech International has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $624.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vincent Pilette sold 109,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $4,406,545.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1,590.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

