LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $201,422.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00553914 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00045563 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000290 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001849 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LCS is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,732,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,514,643 tokens. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

