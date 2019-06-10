Lion Selection Group Ltd (ASX:LSX) Insider Peter Maloney Buys 100,000 Shares

Lion Selection Group Ltd (ASX:LSX) insider Peter Maloney purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$34,500.00 ($24,468.09).

LSX stock opened at A$0.34 ($0.24) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 million and a PE ratio of 3.85. Lion Selection Group Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.29 ($0.21) and a 1 year high of A$0.44 ($0.31).

Lion Selection Group Limited is a Listed Investment Company (LIC) that invests in small and medium enterprises. The fund does not invest in oil or gas mining companies. It primarily invests in precious and base metals mining companies. The fund seeks to make investments in Australia. The fund seeks to invest in projects that are close to development or with exposure to advanced exploration.

