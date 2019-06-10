Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $838.99 Million Stake in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 27.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,453,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,115,746 shares during the period. China Mobile accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $838,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in China Mobile by 23.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,301,000 after acquiring an additional 133,683 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in China Mobile by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in China Mobile by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in China Mobile by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in China Mobile by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHL traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61. China Mobile Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $55.84.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.8863 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from China Mobile’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. China Mobile’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.65 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.22.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

