Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,129,050 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 857.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,493,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,129,050 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $308,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Fiserv by 7,194.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,345,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203,585 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $568,121,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,462,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Fiserv by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,850,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Fiserv by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,060,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,268 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 371,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,038,609.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $1,704,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,329,550.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,904 shares of company stock valued at $8,738,657. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,338. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $91.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 50.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

