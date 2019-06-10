Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Holdings Cut by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 801,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,911 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $36,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,134,000 after buying an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 964,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,720,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 686,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,033,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 542,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after buying an additional 96,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 510,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after buying an additional 178,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Shares of LKFN stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $46.15. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.75% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $109,020.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Batty Jill A. De sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKFN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Lakeland Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/lakeland-financial-co-nasdaqlkfn-holdings-cut-by-vaughan-nelson-investment-management-l-p.html.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.