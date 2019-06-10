La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Stock Rating Lowered by Sidoti

Sidoti cut shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $38.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered La-Z-Boy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded La-Z-Boy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $29.34 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

In related news, insider John Douglas Collier sold 49,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,623,560.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,579.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,919,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,752,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,011,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,294,000 after acquiring an additional 198,714 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 411,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 127,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,221,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

