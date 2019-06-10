Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts predict that Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.29). Krystal Biotech reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04.

A number of research firms have commented on KRYS. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.57 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.01.

KRYS stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.63. 3,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,187. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $455.26 million, a P/E ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 33.28 and a quick ratio of 33.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 445.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

