KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Lifted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,157 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KLA-Tencor in the 4th quarter valued at $157,620,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in KLA-Tencor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 545,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,177,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

Shares of KLAC traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.45. The company had a trading volume of 12,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,088. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $129.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.17. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 72.34% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. BidaskClub lowered KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA-Tencor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.36.

In other KLA-Tencor news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $251,417.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,035.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.38, for a total value of $165,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,966.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,274 shares of company stock valued at $839,324 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Lifted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/kla-tencor-corp-nasdaqklac-stake-lifted-by-state-of-tennessee-treasury-department.html.

KLA-Tencor Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.