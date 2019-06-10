KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.03.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered KKR & Co Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

NYSE:KKR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $28.73.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $397.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.51 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 48.08%. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $2,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 50,700,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $995,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $1,027,380,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 3.4% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 28,899,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $678,860,000 after purchasing an additional 937,164 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 5.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,441,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,180,000 after purchasing an additional 920,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 35.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,471,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.