Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Reduced by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises about 1.8% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 146,125,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,590,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,557,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,100,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360,355 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,890,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $498,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,513,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,792 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,121,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,660,000 after acquiring an additional 582,599 shares during the period. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 177,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.43 per share, for a total transaction of $3,449,641.06. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 240,579,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,674,459,607.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $7,812,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 240,201,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,144,161.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,353,964 shares of company stock worth $46,232,269. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMI stock opened at $21.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.87. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Johnson Rice began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.82.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Reduced by ELCO Management Co. LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/kinder-morgan-inc-nysekmi-holdings-reduced-by-elco-management-co-llc.html.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

See Also: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.