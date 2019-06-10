Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 22,334 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth $1,150,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 517,907 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after buying an additional 327,535 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 108,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 11,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 15,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 12,569 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $347,407.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,439.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,027 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AtriCure in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

Shares of AtriCure stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. AtriCure Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $36.49.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

