JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 58,121 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 108.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,121 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $9,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USNA. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USNA shares. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $74.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.46. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $137.95.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 29.51%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

