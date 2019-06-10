Joules (LON:JOUL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Joules (LON:JOUL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on JOUL. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Joules in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Joules in a research note on Thursday.

Joules stock opened at GBX 279 ($3.65) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $244.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.29. Joules has a 52 week low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 393 ($5.14).

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes women's swear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; men's wear, including tops, chinos, shirts, and denim, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; wellies; and home ware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws, as well as licensed products, including eyewear, bedding, and toiletries.

