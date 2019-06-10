Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Position Trimmed by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,239,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,481 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International makes up approximately 4.3% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $45,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 67,459,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,091,000 after purchasing an additional 857,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,579,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,409,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,655,000 after purchasing an additional 843,858 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,083,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,488,000 after purchasing an additional 55,031 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,190,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,850,000 after purchasing an additional 444,824 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 4,166 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $164,557.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 194,406 shares in the company, valued at $7,679,037. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 29,728 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $1,160,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,865 shares of company stock worth $7,308,261 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $39.01. 2,145,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,820,471. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 26% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.64.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

