Jiayin Group (JFIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 11th.

NASDAQ:JFIN opened at $10.50 on Monday. Jiayin Group has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

