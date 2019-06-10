Jennison Associates LLC Acquires New Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 298,623 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,097,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 477 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.07. 271,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,168,590. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the athletic footwear retailer to buy up to 17.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.27%.

FL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $64.00 target price on Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Pivotal Research lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.26.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

