Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $120.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WMT. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.26.
Shares of WMT opened at $106.06 on Monday. Walmart has a 52 week low of $82.37 and a 52 week high of $106.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.36.
In related news, insider Gregory S. Foran sold 74,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $7,401,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 362,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,286,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 743,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $73,653,452.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,457,468.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,674,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,639,093. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $35,000. 29.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
