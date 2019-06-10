Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $120.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WMT. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

Shares of WMT opened at $106.06 on Monday. Walmart has a 52 week low of $82.37 and a 52 week high of $106.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory S. Foran sold 74,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $7,401,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 362,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,286,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 743,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $73,653,452.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,457,468.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,674,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,639,093. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $35,000. 29.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

