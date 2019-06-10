JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Position Trimmed by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,295 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $7,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 3,276.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Michael J. Glosserman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $814,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Glosserman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,106,442. Insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,778. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.77. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

