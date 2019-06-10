Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.09.

JHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.41 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America set a $24.00 target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth about $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,616,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SEI Investments Co acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,768,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,185,000 after buying an additional 163,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

JHG stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,805. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.37 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

