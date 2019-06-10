James Hambro & Partners Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

James Hambro & Partners grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,041 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.7% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total transaction of $2,419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,569.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total value of $742,432.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,400,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,930 shares of company stock valued at $9,166,583. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down from $320.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.84.

NYSE:UNH opened at $246.77 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $287.94. The firm has a market cap of $234.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $60.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

