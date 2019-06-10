Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $567,000 Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,139 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in VMware by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in VMware by 10,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VMW. Zacks Investment Research cut VMware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on VMware from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on VMware from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.23.

NYSE VMW traded up $3.79 on Monday, reaching $173.02. 15,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.33 and a 12 month high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $9,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,342,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.98, for a total value of $308,382.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,144,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,312 shares of company stock valued at $54,821,456. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $567,000 Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/jaffetilchin-investment-partners-llc-has-567000-position-in-vmware-inc-nysevmw.html.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.