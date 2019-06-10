Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 20,935 Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,011,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,363,000 after acquiring an additional 410,863 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 159,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 358,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 23,103 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.99. 1,779,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,820,471. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 26% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 3,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $153,662.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,277.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $164,557.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 194,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,679,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,865 shares of company stock worth $7,308,261 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/jaffetilchin-investment-partners-llc-buys-shares-of-20935-johnson-controls-international-plc-nysejci.html.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.