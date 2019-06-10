Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Director Wesley A. Brown Sells 400 Shares

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Director Wesley A. Brown sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total transaction of $53,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,555.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of JKHY traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.92. The company had a trading volume of 210,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.96. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $163.68.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $380.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.45 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 44.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on JKHY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/jack-henry-associates-inc-nasdaqjkhy-director-wesley-a-brown-sells-400-shares.html.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.