iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 51,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $89.15 on Monday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.41 and a 12 month high of $89.64.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

