Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,610,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,923,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,523 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,894.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,213,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,993 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,226,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,049 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,337,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,991,000 after purchasing an additional 654,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,298,000 after purchasing an additional 497,718 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.24. The stock had a trading volume of 177,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,723. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $158.96.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Increased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/ishares-russell-1000-growth-etf-nysearcaiwf-stake-increased-by-thompson-siegel-walmsley-llc.html.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.