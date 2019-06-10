iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Lifted by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 7.7% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 219,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,629,000 after acquiring an additional 44,447 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,264,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $189.39 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $205.47.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Featured Article: Return On Assets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.