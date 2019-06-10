iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 197,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.2% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $61.31 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

"iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC" was first published by Chaffey Breeze

