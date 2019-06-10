iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Lessened by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,825,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,810 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $110,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,759 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

