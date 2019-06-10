Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 4,808 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,212,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,127,115,000 after purchasing an additional 280,583 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,934,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,759,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,601 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,852,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,108,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277,894 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,255,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,330 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,041,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,608 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $65.56 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $71.03.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 4,808 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/inverness-counsel-llc-ny-sells-4808-shares-of-ishares-msci-eafe-etf-nysearcaefa.html.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.