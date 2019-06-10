Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 513,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 221,700 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Interface by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,079,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,100,000 after acquiring an additional 132,115 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Interface by 24.2% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,555,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,788,000 after acquiring an additional 887,883 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Interface by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,788,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,735,000 after acquiring an additional 379,771 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Interface by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,658,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,727,000 after acquiring an additional 172,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Interface during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,838,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Interface stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.54. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.16 million. Interface had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/interface-inc-nasdaqtile-shares-sold-by-william-blair-investment-management-llc.html.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.