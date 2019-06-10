Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) President Benjamin Jackson Sells 5,000 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 73,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benjamin Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Benjamin Jackson sold 1,455 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $117,112.95.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $85.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $85.85. The firm has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America set a $85.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.55.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

