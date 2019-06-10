Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Cut by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,705 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 5.2% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 89,108 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Intel by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 17,233 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in Intel by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 89,055 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 359,349 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 346,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,551 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $464,575.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,190.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 37,989 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,982,645.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,062.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,575 shares of company stock worth $3,926,436 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.43 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Macquarie set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Intel to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.97. 1,108,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,881,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Intel had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

