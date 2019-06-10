Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Insperity were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.3% during the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.40.

In related news, EVP Arthur A. Arizpe sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,633 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.03, for a total transaction of $1,140,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 679,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,500,489.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,522 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,159 over the last 90 days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NSP opened at $119.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. Insperity Inc has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 138.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Insperity Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

