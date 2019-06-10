Insights Network Price Up 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $23,361.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insights Network has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $725.37 or 0.09146883 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00040582 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00022990 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012424 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000644 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 221,874,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,184,058 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

