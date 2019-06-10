Insider Buying: Gooch & Housego plc (LON:GHH) Insider Acquires 2,100 Shares of Stock

Gooch & Housego plc (LON:GHH) insider Gary Bullard acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 986 ($12.88) per share, for a total transaction of £20,706 ($27,056.06).
Shares of GHH opened at GBX 1,092.50 ($14.28) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.15, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.60. Gooch & Housego plc has a 52 week low of GBX 898 ($11.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,900 ($24.83).
Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported GBX 16.40 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 19.20 ($0.25) by GBX (2.80) (($0.04)). Analysts forecast that Gooch & Housego plc will post 6519.9999881 EPS for the current year.
Separately, FinnCap decreased their price objective on Gooch & Housego from GBX 1,475 ($19.27) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set a “corporate” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.
About Gooch & Housego
Gooch & Housego PLC researches, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells photonic systems, components, and instrumentation in the United States, continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences, Industrial, and Scientific Research.
