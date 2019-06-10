Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.51. Illumina posted earnings per share of $1.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $6.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.26. Illumina had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $1.63 on Monday, reaching $337.12. 1,038,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,789. Illumina has a twelve month low of $268.62 and a twelve month high of $372.61. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In related news, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.45, for a total transaction of $314,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.45, for a total transaction of $38,991.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,581,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,031 shares of company stock worth $15,232,996 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Illumina by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,989 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Illumina by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,721 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

