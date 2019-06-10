Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a drug discovery and development company that is developing drug candidates to treat cancer and infectious, respiratory, and autoimmune diseases, and for use in combination with therapeutic and prophylactic vaccines. Idera’s proprietary drug candidates are designed to modulate Toll-like Receptors, the body’s first line of immune defense. Idera’s pioneering DNA chemistry expertise enables it to identify drug candidates for internal development and creates opportunities for multiple collaborative alliances. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush set a $7.00 price target on Idera Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Idera Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Idera Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Idera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $73.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.55.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.66% and a negative net margin of 9,045.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 19,046 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 159,916 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 459,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 290,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 330.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 194,388 shares during the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

