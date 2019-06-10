Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Shares Gap Down to $2.72

Shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.78, but opened at $2.72. Iamgold shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 3436421 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on IAG. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Iamgold from $5.00 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.18.

The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 21.76 and a beta of -0.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Iamgold by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,006,386 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $261,303,000 after buying an additional 1,760,096 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Iamgold by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 32,166,891 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,374,000 after buying an additional 1,179,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Iamgold by 5.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,141,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,301,000 after buying an additional 1,102,400 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Iamgold by 24.8% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 13,612,155 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,166,000 after buying an additional 2,703,328 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Iamgold by 42.8% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,820,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,016,000 after buying an additional 3,540,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

