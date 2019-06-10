Hyperion Price Reaches $0.0739 on Top Exchanges (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last week, Hyperion has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Hyperion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0739 or 0.00000929 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bibox, Hotbit and Bgogo. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $23.41 million and approximately $503,597.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00400842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.82 or 0.02397180 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012658 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001555 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00153502 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000825 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, CoinExchange, Bgogo and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

