HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 660.83 ($8.63).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSBA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.69) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 513 ($6.70) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

In related news, insider John Flint sold 24,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 621 ($8.11), for a total value of £152,250.57 ($198,942.34). Also, insider Marc Moses sold 146,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 625 ($8.17), for a total transaction of £916,556.25 ($1,197,643.08).

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 650.90 ($8.51) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $131.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 596.40 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 739.10 ($9.66).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

