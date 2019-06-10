Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,692 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,504 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for about 2.3% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,304,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $187,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,927 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,182,185 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $181,882,000 after purchasing an additional 120,673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,900,032 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,046,000 after purchasing an additional 42,314 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,567,883 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,741,000 after purchasing an additional 983,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,277,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,485 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Desjardins lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.37.

Shares of AEM stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.83. The company had a trading volume of 42,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,882. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 153.80, a P/E/G ratio of 90.47 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $532.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

