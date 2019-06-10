HOLD (HOLD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5,066.00

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. HOLD has a total market cap of $465,650.00 and approximately $5,066.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HOLD has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One HOLD token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00400760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.35 or 0.02394722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012687 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00153779 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000826 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000097 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD’s genesis date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ . HOLD’s official website is hold.co

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

